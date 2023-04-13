You can now pay parking tickets online in Marietta

Marietta starts online parking ticket system.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta now has an online portal through which you can deal with your parking tickets.

According to the parking bureau’s sergeant Rhett Walters, all you have to do is go to mariettaparking.citationportal.com. Then you type in your ticket number.

After that, there are three options. You can pay your ticket, or you can request it be waived or reduced, or you can request a hearing if you don’t think you broke any rules.

Walters said it makes it easier on everyone.

“Well it makes it a lot easier as far as the paperwork process here in house. It makes it a lot easier because it’s all automated through the system. It makes it a lot easier for the person who received the ticket because they can just go online to their portal at their convenience,” he said.

Also, for the first time, you can pay your ticket with a credit card, according to Walters.

If you have questions about the online system, you can contact the parking bureau at 740-373-4433.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm.

