Adderall shortage impacting local pharmacies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The shortage in Adderall is impacting local pharmacies to provide for their clients.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the spike in demand along with manufacturing delays are the reason for the shortage in the ADHD medication. Because of this, pharmacies — such as cox family pharmacy — are having difficulties in providing medication for those in need.

Pharmacist, Taylor Cox-Wood says that there are alternatives in place of Adderall, but are having difficulty with getting those being available as well.

“The alternatives could be Ritalin, Dexedrine, there’s Vyvanse. You know, there’s new ones coming into play that are chewables and stuff like that. Which are really for especially children,” says Cox-Wood. “The problem is if we switch them from the Adderall to something else. And then we see that that’s now becoming unavailable to order as well. So, it’s just kind of just a revolving door. And it is hard to try and navigate that.”

Cox-Wood says that if you have any questions on prescriptions to come to the pharmacy with the prescription and not over the phone. Pharmacists are trained not to share information on controlled substances over the phone.

Make sure to ask your doctor before switching to a different medication.

