Athens County natives co-author Joe Burrow biography

THE PLAINS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The story of Joe Burrow has captivated sports fans since his college days at LSU. When he suited up for the Athens Bulldogs, local fans had a front row seat before the rest of the world knew who he was. Now, two Athens County natives have written a book that chronicles Burrow’s life up to this point.

It began as an idea. Scott Burson, an Athens High School grad turned college professor, wanted to write a book about several prominent athletes who walked the halls of his alma mater.

“My thinking was that we would have this book on seven or eight people. But I started interviewing people about Joe [Burrow] and realized very quickly there is a whole book right here on Joe,” said Burson.

Burson reached out to Sam Smathers who coached Burrow in youth football. From there, the two began connecting with dozens of people who have played a part in Burrow’s journey.

“It was a trip down memory lane for me. He had asked me about kids that Joe had played with and I still have contact with them,” said Smathers.

When you read the book, you will hear from more than 60 people in and around Athens. They are some of Burrow’s closest friends, coaches, mentors and more. But the book’s focus stretches far beyond the gridiron.

“It doesn’t matter if its sports or whatever you’re called to do. We all are dealt a different hand in our life but I think Joe can be an example of how you can face adversity, how you can rise to the challenge and I think a lot of young people are inspired by that,” said Burson.

If you are looking for a little inspiration with a local flare, Smathers says the book has you covered.

“I just felt it’s a real feel good story from a small town perspective like anywhere in our area. If you follow along in this book, it’s all about getting to that mountain, getting to that top and being the best that you can possible be doing what you love to do. This is a good book for that,” said Smathers.

