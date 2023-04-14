Boil alert for the Town of Cairo

(WBKO)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) – There is a boil water advisory for the town of Cairo.

According to a release from Cairo, the advisory is in effect as of Friday, April 14, 2023, for any customers who were without water.

The advisory applies to residents of Silver Run, Smith Hill, Douglas Hill, and Route 31.

Boil all water for a minute before using it for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

The town of Cairo says it will alert residents when the water is safe to use and consume without boiling.

For more information contact the town of Cairo at 304-628-3843.

