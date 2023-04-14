Construction updates in Washington County

(MGN)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Multiple construction projects will affect highways in Washington County.

The projects are ongoing and range in estimated completion dates from the end of April 2023 to September 2023, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Tree trimming is taking place on State Route 281 between McGrath Road and I-77. The tree trimming project is a mobile operation and the road will be closed depending on where the work is taking place.

The tree trimming is estimated to be completed by April 28, 2023. Contact the Washington County ODOT garage at (740) 568-4420 for updated information.

State Route 7 is getting sign upgrades. The sign upgrade project is taking place on SR 7 at SR 807 (St. Marys/Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge). Lane closures are in place where work is occurring.

The sign upgrade project is estimated to be completed on June 14, 2023.

Parts of I-77 are being resurfaced. The resurfacing project is taking place on I-77 south, north of Exit 6. Lane closures are in place.

The resurfacing is estimated to be completed on September 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
Changes to Belk
Changes coming to Belk at the mall
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
David Matthew Bailey
Obituary: Bailey, David Matthew

Latest News

Food drive
SWC Realty holds food drive for weekly food ministry
PKB Fishing Derby
Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee stocks pond ahead of Saturday’s derby
Road to be closed in Wood County
Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library offers free genealogy class