Construction updates in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Multiple construction projects will affect highways in Washington County.

The projects are ongoing and range in estimated completion dates from the end of April 2023 to September 2023, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Tree trimming is taking place on State Route 281 between McGrath Road and I-77. The tree trimming project is a mobile operation and the road will be closed depending on where the work is taking place.

The tree trimming is estimated to be completed by April 28, 2023. Contact the Washington County ODOT garage at (740) 568-4420 for updated information.

State Route 7 is getting sign upgrades. The sign upgrade project is taking place on SR 7 at SR 807 (St. Marys/Hi Carpenter Memorial Bridge). Lane closures are in place where work is occurring.

The sign upgrade project is estimated to be completed on June 14, 2023.

Parts of I-77 are being resurfaced. The resurfacing project is taking place on I-77 south, north of Exit 6. Lane closures are in place.

The resurfacing is estimated to be completed on September 1, 2023.

