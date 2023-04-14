Deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The deadline to file taxes is less than a week away so we reached out to a tax export to help you file.

The deadline to file your taxes is this Tuesday, April 18th unless you file electronically and ask for an extension.

Bennett Tax Service Manager Marcus Holloway shares how you can file and which option he suggests.

“They can always electronically file, which I say is the best option and at this given time probably only option. Paper returns are being delayed up to two years, and there are still over ten million returns from the year before, and the year before that; that have not been processed yet so I strongly do not recommend paper filing if you can get away with it,” suggests Holloway.

If you do choose to file by mail Holloway says that it needs to be post marked by the 18th, and that you should send it in as soon as possible.

If you have any questions about filing he recommends either visiting a tax expert or visiting the IRS website.

