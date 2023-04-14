How to keep your plants safe from frost

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As plants are growing and blooming we can not forget about the dangers of frost.

Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator with OUS Extension Office Marcus McCartney says that depending on the plant you may want to cover it up.

Some plants known as cold hardy plants, like broccoli and cabbage, are able to withstand the frost better than others.

Even though we have been seeing nice weather recently we still are in the time frame when frost can form according to McCartney.

“Typically, the rule of thumb is Mothers Day in our area. After that, the chance of having a frost event is really really really low,” said McCartney.

If you aren’t sure whether your plant is cold hardy or not, McCartney suggest either asking a Master Gardner at the River City Farmers Market, calling the OSU extension office, or even a quick Google search.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.