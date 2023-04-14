Man hiking across the U.S. to spread awareness on food insecurity

A man who is hiking across the country for a serious cause stopped by Parkersburg.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brian Christner -- or his hiker name “Blackberry Brian” -- is hiking across the United States to spread awareness about food insecurity. Christner began the trek at Rehoboth, Delaware and will be ending his travels in the San Francisco, California area.

Christner is being supported by Feeding America and Burpee Seeds — which he gives out to people he meets during his travel to promote gardening and growing your own food. Christner is also making sure to visit food pantries throughout his journey as there are roughly 200 on the trail he is using.

Brian says that he chose to do this journey last year.

“You know, my story is really pretty simple. I decided a year ago that it’s really easy to talk about trying to go out and do something and make change. But sometimes you just have to do it. And I was around with some friends, and I said, ‘Boy, I’m going to just go out and do this.’ And it’s crazy enough that it just might work,” says Christner.

Blackberry Brian took the time in the Mid-Ohio Valley to visit both Old Man Rivers and Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

If you would like to learn more about Christner’s walk and how to support his cause, you can click this link for Christner’s page and this link for Feeding America.

