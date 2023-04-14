PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Zuri! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Zuri is a beagle-mix and is about 6 months old. He weighs 22 pounds.

Zuri is very sweet and loves to be pet. He also is good with other dogs, loves going on walks, and is great in the car!

If you are looking to adopt Zuri or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.