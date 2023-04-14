Meet Zuri! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Meet Zuri! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!
Meet Zuri! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Zuri! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

Zuri is a beagle-mix and is about 6 months old. He weighs 22 pounds.

Zuri is very sweet and loves to be pet. He also is good with other dogs, loves going on walks, and is great in the car!

If you are looking to adopt Zuri or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
Changes to Belk
Changes coming to Belk at the mall
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Ray’s Barber Shop catches fire, officials still investigating
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison
Marietta man indicted on sexual battery charge

Latest News

Meet Mocha! WTAP's Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!
Meet Mocha! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!
Meet Mocha! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Mocha! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Boone is a Coonhound mix and 1.5 years old.
Meet Boone! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Meet Boon! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Meet Boon! WTAP's Pet of the Week!