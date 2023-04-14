Obituary: Bailey, Charles “Chuck” R. SR.

Charles “Chuck” R. Bailey SR. of Belpre, OH went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 10, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 21, 1935 in Parkersburg, WV. A son of the late Ronald and Florice Bailey.

Chuck was married to Lucille (Lucy) Bailey on May 29, 1955 and they were married for 67 years at the time of his death.

Chuck was a long term member of 50 plus years at Decatur Chapel Church in Little Hocking, OH where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir for many years.

He retired from Elkem Metals and Leavitt Funeral Home. He liked to hunt, fish, travel, and go camping in his younger years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucille (Lucy) Bailey; one daughter Susan (Mike) Thompson of Cutler, OH. Four grandchildren Stephanie (David) Funk, Jared (Brooke) Thompson, Jamie Thompson, and Kayleigh Coler. Seven great grandchildren Shaelynne and Dakota Funk, Owen, Hayden, and Lennon Thompson, and Tyler and Levi Thompson. One great-great grandson due in August. Also surviving are his sister Janet Waggoner and brothers Eugene (Debbie) Bailey and Rick (Kim) Bailey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Charles Bailey, JR. brothers Jim and David Bailey and sisters Judy Johnson and Donna Adams.

He will surely be missed by his special buddy grandson-puppy RC.

Services will be Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH with Pastor Andrew Coblentz officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.