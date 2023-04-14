Obituary: Benson, Phyllis Eloise Patterson

Phyllis Eloise Patterson Benson, age 96, passed away at Harmar Place in Marietta on April 12, 2023 following an illness. She raised her family in the Oak Grove community and lived in Williamstown with her daughter and granddaughter the last 20 years.

She was born April 9, 1927 to the late Hugh Taylor Patterson and Lulu Ethel Smith Patterson in Archers Fork, Ohio.

She married Harmon Richard Benson, Jr. on June 22, 1947. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was devoted to her family. Her husband predeceased her November 4, 1986.

She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She loved birds and flowers and was a country girl at heart. Even at her age, she paid attention to everything around her and still loved to observe nature. She was very thankful that the farm where she was born and raised remains in the family. Throughout her life, most major holidays have been celebrated there. Many people will know her from her work in fabrics at Rink’s Department Store and Joann Fabrics.

Friends of her children affectionately called her “Mama B” and were always encouraging her to open a restaurant. Too bad she didn’t do that. A dear friend of the family, David Hayhurst has always called her and checked on her regularly and sent her gifts on special occasions. We appreciate his constant concern over the years. Karen Hayhurst has also kindly sent cards just to say she is thinking of Phyllis. We also appreciate the love, caring, support and concern of all the friends and family. It has been very touching.

The family would like to thank Harmar Place and Amedisys Comfort Care for the wonderful care she has received. Over the years, she has been in Harmar Place several times and the staff there is amazing and loving. She has required some home care over the past few years and Heart at Home and Village Caregiving have been so supportive and caring. In particular, we want to thank her aides Brenda, Joyce and Destiny. Dr. Brockett has been her physician for decades and has been wonderful - she has always thought so much of him. He has checked on her regularly and the family feels fortunate he has been her doctor. Special thanks to Pastor Don Teubert and the Teubert family.

Surviving are her children Gregory Benson (Chris) of Marietta, Michael Benson (Barb) of New Matamoras, and Carol Benson Teer of Williamstown. Also surviving are grandchildren Kimberly Benson Bradley (Gerry), Mark Benson (Paula) and Aubrey Teer Lester (Matt), and great grandchildren Sean, Owen, Kieran, Colin & Aidan Bradley and Liam and Alec Benson. Sisters Eileen VanWormer of Mansfield and Doris Congleton of Newport also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey Richard Benson and his wife, Mary, and brothers Kenneth Patterson and Carroll (Cheek) Patterson.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday April 17th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 9 to 11 Monday at the funeral home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

