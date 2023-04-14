Obituary: Farmer, Bryan N.

Bryan N. Farmer, 56, of Parkersburg passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 10, 1966 in Nelsonville, Ohio, a son of Druscilla A. “Drue” Dickerson Farmer of Belpre and the late William “Bill” Jackson Farmer. Bryan was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. He was employed at Magnum Magnetics and enjoyed music especially the Rolling Stones.

He is survived by his mother, Druscilla A. Farmer and his fiancée, Melinda Wilson.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lee Farmer.

Funeral services will be 4:00 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Terry McGee officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Farmer Family.

