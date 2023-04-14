Obituary: Hopkins, Carol Sue

Carol Sue Hopkins, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living & Memory Care, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born August 11, 1947, in Buffalo, New York, the only child of the late Glazier and Ulah Barber Jones.

Carol graduated with the 1965 class of Parkersburg High School. She enjoyed watching sports and loved making memories with family and friends.

She leaves behind many to cherish those memories, including her daughter, Jennifer Rowley (Chad) of Little Hocking; son, Jeffrey Hopkins of Hanover, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Zachary Hopkins (Kylie), Chase Hopkins (Aleah), Makenzie Hopkins, Kathryn Hopkins, Devan Rowley, Austin Hopkins, and Chandler Rowley; great-granddaughter, Emersyn Hopkins; former daughter-in-law, Jamie Hopkins; sister-in-law, Tamela Butler (Jimbo); brother-in-law, Dana Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Carol’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Nafeeza Hussain and Amedisys Hospice for the care and support given during her illness.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Paul Hopkins on November 11, 2018.

In keeping with her requests, there will be no public visitation or service.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with her family by signing the online guestbook.

