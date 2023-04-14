Obituary: McGraw, George Franklin

George Franklin McGraw, 83, of Fleming passed away on April 13, 2023 at his residence. George was born on January 10, 1940 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late James and Lydia Taylor McGraw. He retired from DuPont, was a Baptist by faith and an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Wyers McGraw; five children, Gina (David) Nutt, Eric (Becky) McGraw, Greg (Nikki) McGraw, Daphne (Earl) Jarvis, Brittiany Primm; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five siblings, Betty (Larry) Hunt, Becky (Wayne) Sloter, Brenda Mowery, Joe (Marie) McGraw, Phil McGraw.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Everett McGraw and his first wife, Sandra McGraw.

Funeral services will be Sunday 4pm at Decatur Chapel with Rev. Tim Lindsey.

Burial will follow at Decatur Presbyterian Church cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church Sunday 3-4 pm.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

