Obituary: Monterosso, Josephine Caroline

Josephine Caroline Monterosso, 94, of Belpre, OH, passed away on April 11, 2023, to be at home with the Lord.

“Josie” was born on April 14, 1928, and came to America at the age of 16 from her birthplace of Allasandria Italy, to escape the German war. She arrived at Ellis Island in 1944 and lived in a Catholic Monastery and worked in a shoe factory. She met her husband Frank during night classes to learn to speak English.

Josie is preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Caroline, and Giuseppe Torra; her brothers, Mario (Pia), Carlo, Peter (Dottie), and Patrick Torra; her infant children, Rosemary and Frank; and her beloved daughter, Florence Keefner (James).

She is survived by her children, Anthony, Joseph and William (Kim); her sister in-law Louise Torra; her grandchildren, Melissa and Jimmy Keefner, Christina and Alexander Monterosso, and many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Josie enjoyed spending time with her lifetime friends, Linda Kasinski, Victor Strona and Mary Beth Kennedy. She loved playing cards and BINGO and enjoyed making Italian meals, cultivating her plants and laughing and using her witty sense of humor.

She was surrounded by her family and her vibrant spirit lasted until the end.

Josie will be laid to rest in her hometown of Pittsfield MA.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

