Obituary: Rings, Carolyn Linda (Ammerman)

Carolyn Linda (Ammerman) Rings, 88, passed from this life April 10, 2023, in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Carolyn was born June 4, 1934, in Hampton, Iowa, to Alfred Lupke Ammerman and Evelyn Beatrice (Barnett) Ammerman. After graduating from Hampton High School, she attended Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa (Iowa State Teachers College), earning a teaching certificate. While at Iowa State, she met her beloved husband, Dwayne David Rings. They wed on September 18, 1954 and were married for nearly 58 years before his passing.

After college there were stops in Salina, Kansas and Orange, Texas before settling in Parkersburg in 1960.

Carolyn was involved in supporting her children’s activities in school, scouts, and YMCA / MOVSA swimming. She also was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. She served on church boards, was an active participant in women’s Circles, and noted for her ability to put together a memorable church dinner on short notice. She also was deeply involved in the Wood County Historical Society. She was a member of the Friends of Blennerhassett and volunteered on the Island and in the gift shop for over thirty years. She was a member of PEO Chapter G and cherished her sisters.

Above all else, Carolyn was devoted to her family and friends. She was a nurturing and loving mother, a wonderful mother-in-law, a doting grandma, and a caring friend.

Carolyn and Dwayne were travelers at heart. First with the kids and a tent, they saw much of the US. Later in life they took numerous trips to Europe. Mom especially loved her adventures in England and Germany. The last few years she often would say two things – she never imagined growing up in small town Iowa she would see so much of the world, and she never regretted any of her trips.

She is survived by her three loving children, Terry (Pat Fey) Rings, of Lake Charles, LA; Brad (Katherine Starkey) of Wirtz, VA; Lori Rings of Parkersburg; 6 grandchildren, Becky (Jon) Martinez, Jesse (David) Hardey, Chrissy Rings, Nathan Rings, Sarah (Dan) Morris, and Daniel (Robin) Rings; 8 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Benjamin, William and Joseph Martinez; Sienna, Gianna and Cecilia Hardey; and Caleb Morris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne, and her sister Camille.

There will be a memorial service at 10 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, Parkersburg, WV followed by a reception at the church. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Carolyn's behalf to the Founders Trust Fund at First Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity.

