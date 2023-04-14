Obituary: Wight, Scott Allen

On April 11, 2023, Scott Allen Wight, 58, of Davisville, WV, was ushered into the presence of God where he now worships Jesus Christ. After battling an undiagnosed illness for over a year, he was ready to meet His Savior face to face.

Scott was born on July 9, 1964, to the late Viola and Leon Wight in Batavia, New York. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Melinda Wight and his 6 siblings: Karen Keller, Mona (Rodney) Kilner, Constance (Robert) Fischetti, Leon Wight, Rebecca (Sam) McBride and Jeffrey Wight. Additionally, Scott was the “favorite” uncle to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Scott graduated from Houghton College as a recreation major. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, climbing, hiking and camping. He spent many years working in the recreation field teaching others to face their fears and challenge themselves as they learned more about themselves and God as they climbed and navigated through challenge courses. Scott was passionate about teaching and preaching the Word of God. He did this both as a missionary on the Hopi Reservation where he resided with his wife Melinda for 10 years and as a pastor, most recently serving at Lauckport Baptist Church.

As a follower of Christ, Scott truly knew that, “To live is Christ and to die is gain.” as Paul said in Philippians 1:21.

A memorial service will be held at Fairlawn Baptist Church, in Parkersburg WV, April 29 at 2:00 pm. All are welcome to come celebrate the life of Scott Wight and worship the Lord God Almighty.

