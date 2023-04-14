Obituary: Wulfert, Vernon Eugene (Buddy)

Vernon Eugene (Buddy) Wulfert, 72, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 15, 1951 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to George W. and Eva Jean Wulfert, who survive him. He attended Warren Schools and was a 1969 graduate of Miami High School in Miami, Florida. He joined the United States Air Force in 1969 after school and served at Lackland Air Force Base. After his military service, he joined the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades Local #93. In 1981 Buddy decided to make a career change and became a car salesman at Summers Motors. He later opened his own car lot, #1Car Sales and operated it until his retirement in 2012.

On May 18, 1985 he married the love of his life Cynthia Minamyer Wulfert who survives. He also has three children that survive him, daughters Shannon (Kurt) Lerch, Lauren Karcher both of Marietta, Ohio and his son Alex Wulfert of San Diego, CA. He is survived by four Grandsons, Austin (Ashley) Lerch, Jordan (Chloe) Lerch, Reece (Claire) Gerber and Ryan Mason, all of Marietta. He has one Great Grandson Jaxon Lerch of Marietta. Buddy is also survived by his Sisters and Brothers in law, Glenn and Vicki Reis of Greenville, SC and Garen and Darla Minamyer of Scott Depot, WV. He is also survived by close family friend Justin Harris and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandparents, Roy and Laura Alexander and his Paternal Grandparents, Bill and Ruth Wulfert. His Sister, Cynthia Wulfert Hughes and his Niece, Tiffany McPherson. He was also preceded in death by his Father and Mother In Law, Charles and Jacqueline Minamyer.

Buddy was a 32nd Degree Master Mason and was a member of the Marietta Shrine Club.

He was a member of VFW Post 5108, American Legion Post 64 and Elks Lodge. He was a member of The Marietta Boat Club, and enjoyed traveling on the Ohio River with his wife and boating friends. He cherished all of his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

Memorial Contributions may be made to VFW Post 5108, 319 Pike Street, Marietta, Ohio or the American Legion Post 64, 9 Wooster Street, Marietta, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Gordon Ingraham officiating. Full military honors will be observed. Visitation will be held from 12 - 2 PM and 4 - 6 PM on Sunday, April 16th at the funeral home. In accordance with Buddy’s wishes, cremation will be observed after the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.