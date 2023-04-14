ONIC warns of varying forms of fentanyl found in Ohio

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center is warning the public of different types of fentanyl circulating in the state.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) wants to warn you about the various forms of fentanyl being found across the state.

The ONIC says that there are six different physical forms of fentanyl. Including powder, tablet, chalk, rock, black tar and gum.

More forms of fentanyl that have been identified outside of Ohio include the substance molded into shapes such as pellets, popcorn and confetti tablets.

If you believe you or someone else is in immediate danger from exposure to a drug, call 911 immediately.

