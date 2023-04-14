Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee stocks pond ahead of Saturday’s derby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Southwood Park and Parkersburg City park ponds are officially stocked and ready to go for Saturday.

Over 500 pounds of trout was stocked in both ponds with one golden trout in each pond.

The derby will begin Saturday from 9-12 p.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

For more details click here.

