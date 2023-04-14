Parkersburg Fishing Derby Committee stocks pond ahead of Saturday’s derby

Parkersburg City park is now stocked with trout
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Southwood Park and Parkersburg City park ponds are officially stocked and ready to go for Saturday.

Over 500 pounds of trout was stocked in both ponds with one golden trout in each pond.

The derby will begin Saturday from 9-12 p.m., with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

For more details click here.

