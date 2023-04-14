Parkersburg Police Dept. receives firearms auction check from W.Va. Treasurer Riley Moore

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - W.Va. State Treasurer, Riley Moore presented a check to the police department as a part of the unclaimed firearms auction.

The auction raises funds by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.

“Well, you know, this is one of my favorite parts of this job since I became treasurer in 2021. To be able to provide the resources back to these police departments so they have the equipment and tools that they need to be able to protect and serve our communities,” says Moore.

The department is one of 15 law enforcement agencies to receive funds from this auction and received over $30 thousand. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the auction takes a negative and turns it into a positive.

“This money that we’ve obtained today can be used for positive reasons. So, we’ve turned a negative into a positive. So, it could be used for the acquisition of new equipment or whatever needs the department may have that would better serve the community. It just makes us have more better ability to go out and obtain those more expeditiously than we would have been before,” says Chief Board.

Moore’s office says that this year’s auction raised a record total of more than $141 thousand to benefit the agencies selected this year.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.