Parkersburg & Wood County library celebrates National Poetry Month

National poetry month is celebrated here at the Parkersburg & Wood County library
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is National Poetry Month and here in Wood County one local library found a fun way to celebrate.

At the Parkersburg & Wood County library they are hosting ‘Poets in Motion’. Local poets will come to the library to hold a poetry workshop.

Organizer Jeanne Michie believes that the library has done a fantastic job of keeping poetry relevant in the area over the last few years.

“We try to offer something poetry related every year for national poetry month. Last year we had a large workshop with seven poets who talked about their work. They talked about how to write poems and things like that, the year before staff read their favorite poems, we had some great readings and it was really fun,” Michie said.

The event will take place Saturday at the Parkersburg & Wood County library beginning at 11 a.m.

