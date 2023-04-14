Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library offers free genealogy class

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – There will be a genealogy class for beginner and intermediate-level family researchers at the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library.

The History and Genealogy Department of the library is offering this free class on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the 3100 Emerson Ave. location.

There will be two sessions of the same class, one from 1-4 p.m. and another from 5-8 p.m.

As part of the class, genealogists will help participants piece together their family stories through open round-table discussion.

Registration for the event is required and seating is limited.

Please call the Parkersburg & Wood County Public Library at 304-420-4587 for further information and to reserve your seat.

