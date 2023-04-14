Road to be closed in Wood County

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A complete road closure will take place in Wood County for the finalization of the tie-in to WV 2.

Wood County Route 21/6, Corbitt Hill Road, to the intersection of WV 2 will be closed beginning on Monday, April 17, 2023, through Friday, April 21, 2023, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

A detour will be established; however, local traffic will have access to Wood County Route 21/6, Corbitt Hill Road, via the North End (nearest to Waverly).

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

