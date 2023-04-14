Road to be closed in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A complete road closure will take place in Wood County for the finalization of the tie-in to WV 2.

Wood County Route 21/6, Corbitt Hill Road, to the intersection of WV 2 will be closed beginning on Monday, April 17, 2023, through Friday, April 21, 2023, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

A detour will be established; however, local traffic will have access to Wood County Route 21/6, Corbitt Hill Road, via the North End (nearest to Waverly).

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.