SWC Realty holds food drive for weekly food ministry

By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday SWC Realty & Organizer, Mark Reeder held a food drive for the Jon Six Food Ministry.

Every Sunday Six provides hot meals, clothing and hygiene products to those in need at Christ United Methodist church.

Mark Reeder says he feels it’s his duty to give back to a community that has given so much to him.

“Something that’s super important to me is that nobody should ever have to go hungry in our community and I think any amount of effort that we can give to helping people to not have to go healthy is well worth our time and effort,” Reeder said.

For Reeder Jon Six also creating the food ministry just made his decision that much easier.

“Jon and I have had a business relationship before and Jon has done a lot for the community and a lot for me as an individual,” said Reeder.

Reeder believes that there will continue to be other programs that they hold to help with issues throughout the community outside of just food insecurities.

