Vienna City Council makes local trail network official

Signage will be put up to identify the roads that are a part of the network.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council unanimously voted to make a biking and pedestrian trail network official.

WTAP spoke to council member Chris Mancuso, who helped the Wood Wirt Washington Interstate Planning Commission and Wood County Alternative Transportation Council in the process of developing the routes.

The trail network is made of existing roads. Mancuso said that they selected less busy, safer streets throughout the city for the routes.

He said they will be putting up signage so that cars are aware when they’re on roads that are a part of the network. The signs will also help bikers find their way down the routes.

“The City of Vienna passing this is exciting because it kind of says that the City of Vienna is acknowledging that alternative modes of transportation is important and we are trying to provide a safer route and designated routes to use bicycles and alternative methods to get around the city,” he said.

Mancuso said that local police looked over the routes and greenlit them based on safety.

The Wood Wirt Washington Interstate Planning Commission and Wood County Alternative Transportation Council have been developing trail networks throughout Wood County for years, according to Mancuso.

