Local churches band together to raise money for North Star Child Advocacy Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Five local churches banded together to fundraise for North Star Child Advocacy Center. The organization describes itself as a front-line responder to local cases of child abuse and children impacted by violence.

According to a press release, Liberty Street Church of God, Heart of Worship Church, New Life Baptist Church, Faith Gospel Church, and Word of God Ministries raised $5,400.

The money was raised through offerings at a revival they organized.

Pastor Joel Frymire said it was amazing to see the outpouring of love that went into the fundraiser.

“Our hearts break when we hear about children in trying situations or end up in trouble or are abused and our hearts break for that,” he said.

According to a press release, after donations were added up, some people sent in more money, making the final total about $5,722.

