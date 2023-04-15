Obituary: Monroe, Tammy E.

Tammy Elizabeth Monroe, 65, of Ellenboro, WV, departed this life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Tammy was born April 13, 1958 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Sherman and Ruth (Seese) Monroe. Tammy was a proud graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1976. She worked as a cashier for Vienna WalMart for 20 years and also worked for Ellenboro Specialties. She greatly enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds, butterflies, and her cat Sebastian.

She is survived by her brother, Bucky Monroe of Ellenboro, WV; sister, Penny Copeland (Charlie) of Ellenboro, WV; nephews, Charles Copeland, Jr. (Angie) of Harrisville, WV; David Bradley Copeland of Pennsboro, WV; Adam Seese of Parkersburg, WV; nieces, Lori Winans of White House, TN and Amanda Seese of OH; great nieces, Katelyn Winans, Lily Copeland, Kaylee Seese, and Marissa Seese; great nephews, Rob Copeland, Garrett Copeland, and Chase Boso, and great great niece, Eleanor Irwin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Leon Seese.

A memorial service to honor her life will be 1pm, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Thursday. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Lamberton Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

