Obituary: Davis, Richard W. “Rick”

Richard W. “Rick” Davis, 65, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Pineview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV, surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was born September 3, 1957 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late James C. and Margaret L. (Corra) Davis. He was a proud graduate of Pennsboro High School with the class of 1975 where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. Rick worked 29 years as a glass blower for the former Mid Atlantic Glass Factory of Ellenboro, WV. Following the glass factory, Rick manufactured handmade marbles for many years for the family business, Davis Marbles of Pennsboro, WV. Rick made the eyes for the eagle that sits atop the WV State Capitol Building in Charleston, WV.

He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He served as a Little League coach for many years for Pennsboro and he served as an assistant coach for the Ritchie Rebel Baseball team. Rick took great pride in maintaining and working on the athletic fields at Ritchie County High School as well as the Tball and Little League fields in Pennsboro, WV. Rick greatly enjoyed serving as the statistician for the Ritchie Rebel football and boys basketball team for many years.

He is survived by his loving sons, Josh Davis (Lauren) of Cairo, WV and Isaiah Davis (Kimberly) of Pennsboro, WV; his three grandchildren, Jonas, Jaelyn, and Silas; his brothers, James “Steve” Davis (Pat) of Pennsboro, WV; Michael Davis (Chris) of Pennsboro, WV; John Davis (Mindy) of Pennsboro, WV; Mark Davis (Regina) of Ellenboro, WV, and Joseph Davis (Kelly) of Pennsboro, WV, and his nieces and nephews, Bryan Davis, Nikki Hall, Jeremy Davis, Amanda Ritchie, Andrea Davis, Andrew Davis, Ashley Davis, and Brittany and Santana.

A memorial service to honor Rick’s life will be 7pm, Friday, April 21, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm on Friday, at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

