Ohio University holds Spring Football Game

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Ohio University Bobcats football team held their annual spring football game to cap off weeks of spring practice as they prepare for next season.

After a lot of success this past season that saw them make an appearance in the MAC Championship as well as a win in the Arizona Bowl, the Bobcats look to carry on that winning culture in year three of Tim Albin’s tenure.

They are off to a great start as the Bobcats have a lot of returning players on the offensive side of the ball including dynamic receivers Sam Wiglusz and Jacoby Jones as well as breakout running back Sieh Bangura.

The offense is also highlighted by star quarterback Kurtis Rourke who is recovering from an ACL tear in late November of 2022.

Rourke was a limited participant and was seen throwing the ball and moving in non-contact drills.

Rourke’s backup, C.J. Harris has been taking the first team reps after leading Ohio to the win over Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.

The defense will need to take another big leap forward after losing a few seniors from last years team.

The goal of a spring game is to shake off the rust and get back into the full speed of a college football game as they have not have real game action since early December.

