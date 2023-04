PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A heads up that some parts of Parkersburg, Vienna, and Williamstown will experience a planned power outage this Saturday, according to Mon Power.

The outage will last from approximately 8am to 2pm. According to Mon Power, this is so that they can upgrade facilities.

If you have any questions, call 800-686-0022.

