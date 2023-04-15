Wood County BOE suspends Martin Elementary aide

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education Saturday voted to continue the suspension of Ryan Gaston, an aide at Martin Elementary School.

The board met in special session Saturday, April 15, 2023, to review the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget for Wood County Schools.

The board unanimously approved the paid suspension and continuation of paid suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. Gaston has not been in the classroom since March 9.

Gaston was arrested and arraigned on March 30 on a felony charge of battery and assault of a disabled child.

Details of the suspension and investigation were not discussed in open session. Suspensions pending investigative outcomes are paid suspensions.

Wood County Schools is prohibited by law from discussing personnel issues or investigations. School board action on personnel items, however, is public record. Personnel items are identified by a number until a public vote when the person’s name is entered into the record.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.