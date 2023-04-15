Wood County BOE: Williamstown Elementary School principal suspended

Williamstown Elementary School participated in active shooter training
Williamstown Elementary School participated in active shooter training(Sarah Coleman)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education voted on Saturday, April 15 th to suspend the principal at Williamstown Elementary School.

The school board suspended Williamstown Principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer pending the outcome of an investigation.

The board voted 4-0, with board President Justin Raber recusing himself from the vote.

Details of the suspension and investigation were not discussed in open session. Suspensions pending investigative outcomes are paid suspensions.

Wood County Schools is prohibited by law from discussing personnel issues or investigations. School board action on personnel items, however, is public record.

An initial vote, also 4-0, had been taken at the board’s April 11 meeting, but Bretthauer’s name was not used. Saturday’s vote corrected the oversight.

Bretthauer has not been at the school since March 3.

Retired Wood County Schools Administrator Keith Palmer is acting principal at Williamstown Elementary.

