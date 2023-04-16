42nd annual fishing derby sees impressive numbers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 42nd annual fishing derby has concluded and officials say over 400 participants were counted just at Parkersburg City Park alone.

“People were lined up well after 8 a.m. when registration started,” said Director, Andy Hartleben.

Fishing rods, a kayak, trophies and more were given out to participants and parents to further enjoy the 42nd annual event.

For Hartleben seeing so many people surround the pond wasn’t enough for him, the real satisfaction comes from seeing all of the smiling faces.

“You can see it because I’m hanging around when they’re measuring these fish and you can see the smiles on their faces and that means everything. It’s an accomplishment, it’s joy and that is what fishing is all about,” Hartleben said.

The fishing derby isn’t just mindless fun, Hartleben believes its’ a great way to draw the kids away from electronics and have them outside enjoying nature at such a young age.

“I think it has a huge impact because you know they can be exposed to this sport at a very young age and it’s something they can do for the rest of their life. It doesn’t cost a lot of money to fish of course you have to have a pole, some bait and tackle but it’s not looking at a screen, it’s not staying indoors. You’re outside and enjoying nature and it’s something you can do forever,” Hartleben said.

A fun way to bring your family bond closer at the annual fishing derby.

“You can see not only joy on the child’s face when they catch something and bring it in to have it measured but the grandparents and parents are also smiling,” said Hartleben.

Officials hope to continue growing the fishing derby and are excited to see what the 43rd annual derby has in store.

