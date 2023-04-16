Parkersburg Easter parade rolls through town after rescheduling due to wind storm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg parade is here again.

The parade rolled through Market St with easter bunny, butterfly, pickle ball and many more floats on display.

Kids waited in excitement for candy that was thrown from all types of floats.

But some adults who were at the parade just enjoyed the parade to see the community together once again.

“It’s a great event for the community and everyone wants to come out and participate, get some candy and have some fun,” said Kathleen Woodyard.

Organizer, Kiki Angelos, says that she is very pleased with the participants and is glad that everyone was excited for the event.

