Parkersburg man absconds from home confinement

Absconded from home confinement
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ronald Clifford Hopkins of Parkersburg absconded from home confinement on April 15, 2023.

Ronald was ordered into home confinement for Violation of protective order by Magistrate Waters of Wood County. There is now a warrant on file for escape for Hopkins’ arrest.

If you know where Hopkins is hiding, call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 304-424-1834 or through the 911 Communication Center.

