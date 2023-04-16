Ray’s Barber Shop optimistic about the future after suspected arson

Ray's Barber Shop remains optimistic
(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We’re a family, we’re a unit. This is our work home,” said Master barber Brian Schlutter.

Thursday morning when workers from Ray’s barbershop pulled in to work the first emotion was devastation.

“I was in shock and I would say the first day I felt devastated and then the next day I thought this is just a bump in the road nobody got hurt, nobody is injured it’s just stuff. We’re e areally good team, we have a dozen employees that work well together and we’ll make it happen that we open another shop and that we get back to what we were and come back even better,” said Owner, Ray Sams.

But after a day of devastation Ray and his crew found a way to turn this situation positive.

“Everybody has a really good attitude about it. I don’t want our customers worrying about it at the end of the day we’re all okay,” Sams said.

The shop is down at the moment but not out. Starting tomorrow Ray will begin looking for other locations close to the original barbershop. They will be looking for temporary and permanent options to move the shop.

The investigation is still underway but Sams says a suspect has been arrested.

You can follow up on more information on this story by clicking here.

