Barlow Volunteer Fire Department hosts Cub Scouts fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Barlow Volunteer Fire Department hosted a spaghetti lunch fundraiser for a local Cub Scout Pack on April 6.

Area residents donated to the Barlow Cub Scout Pack 217 and enjoyed a spaghetti lunch donated by the fire department. The Barlow Fire Department has sponsored the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in the area since 1947, according to department president Galen Gox.

Kelly Byrne, the committee chair of Pack 217, said the donations would go toward funding the pack’s activities.

Byrne told WTAP that the event was well attended. “I’ve noticed a lot of people from the area,” she said. “People that saw my post on Facebook, so a lot of friends are coming and supporting us, so it’s been great.”

Byrne said they didn’t have a particular funding goal in mind for the fundraiser, but hoped to serve 150 people. Galen Cox, the president of the fire department, said he was glad his department was able to work with the Cub Scout Pack to help with the fundraiser.

