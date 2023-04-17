Gun found in Ripley High School student’s truck

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police are investigating after a gun was discovered inside a student’s vehicle at Ripley High School on Monday morning.

According to the Ripley Police Department, a firearm was found inside a truck on school property and a student was taken into custody.

Later, investigators learned the firearm was left in the truck by the student’s grandfather, who also owns the truck, the Ripley Police Department reports.

The case is currently under investigation and charges are pending, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

