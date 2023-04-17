At least one injured in Wirt County vehicle fire

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire led to at least one person being injured.

The vehicle fire was on Tuckers Creek Road near Elizabeth, W.Va., according to Wood County law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on April 17, 2023.

Not much information is available at this time.

WTAP will update the article as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board suspended Williamstown Principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer pending the outcome...
Wood County BOE: Williamstown Elementary School principal suspended
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ronald Clifford Hopkins of Parkersburg absconded...
Parkersburg man absconds from home confinement
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A planned power outage is scheduled for this weekend.
Planned power outage scheduled for this weekend

Latest News

Nathan Cunningham hearing held at magistrate court
Nathan Cunningham hearing held at magistrate court
Levee House Bistro recovers from electrical fire
Levee House Bistro recovers from electrical fire
Remembering a Washington Co. Deputy who was killed in the line of duty
Remembering a Washington Co. Deputy who was killed in the line of duty
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified