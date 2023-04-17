At least one injured in Wirt County vehicle fire

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire led to at least one person being injured.

The vehicle fire was on Tuckers Creek Road near Elizabeth, W.Va., according to Wood County law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on April 17, 2023.

Not much information is available at this time.

