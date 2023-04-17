Levee House Bistro recovers from electrical fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Levee House Bistro in Marietta is recovering from an electrical fire last Thursday.

Co-owner and executive chef Tom Hickey said he and his staff were working in the kitchen Thursday evening when an old electrical box started smoking. Hickey said his staff used fire extinguishers to fight the fire themselves until the authorities arrived. Since then, Hickey and his staff have been working around the clock to recover and prepare to reopen.

Hickey said he’s received a lot of support from the local restaurant community. “The last couple days have been a whirlwind, he said. “I mean, everybody’s calling me, from Chris Bender over at Da Vinci’s to Ari Gold down at TLV, Jimmy Avocados. I mean, it’s crazy.”

Hickey said the fire could’ve happened at any time due to aging wiring within two fuse boxes. He said he was glad people were there when it started, as otherwise the whole building could’ve come down.

Hickey said he expects to reopen by Thursday, April 20.

