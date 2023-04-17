Levee House Bistro recovers from electrical fire

Levee House Bistro recovers from electrical fire
Levee House Bistro recovers from electrical fire(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Levee House Bistro in Marietta is recovering from an electrical fire last Thursday.

Co-owner and executive chef Tom Hickey said he and his staff were working in the kitchen Thursday evening when an old electrical box started smoking. Hickey said his staff used fire extinguishers to fight the fire themselves until the authorities arrived. Since then, Hickey and his staff have been working around the clock to recover and prepare to reopen.

Hickey said he’s received a lot of support from the local restaurant community. “The last couple days have been a whirlwind, he said. “I mean, everybody’s calling me, from Chris Bender over at Da Vinci’s to Ari Gold down at TLV, Jimmy Avocados. I mean, it’s crazy.”

Hickey said the fire could’ve happened at any time due to aging wiring within two fuse boxes. He said he was glad people were there when it started, as otherwise the whole building could’ve come down.

Hickey said he expects to reopen by Thursday, April 20.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board suspended Williamstown Principal Heather Mannix Bretthauer pending the outcome...
Wood County BOE: Williamstown Elementary School principal suspended
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor (snake)
Reedsville woman greeted by unexpected visitor
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ronald Clifford Hopkins of Parkersburg absconded...
Parkersburg man absconds from home confinement
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
A planned power outage is scheduled for this weekend.
Planned power outage scheduled for this weekend

Latest News

Nathan Cunningham hearing held at magistrate court
Nathan Cunningham hearing held at magistrate court
Remembering a Washington Co. Deputy who was killed in the line of duty
Remembering a Washington Co. Deputy who was killed in the line of duty
At least one injured in Wirt County vehicle fire
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified
Route 16 wreck results in one death, three people injured; name of fatality identified