Local CPA gives tax suggestions to those who haven’t filed their taxes yet

WTAP spoke to a local CPA for suggestions to those who haven't yet filed their taxes
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The long dreaded tax day is tomorrow.

April 18 at 11:59 p.m. marks the official last minute you can submit your tax forms for 2022 without possible penalty.

“If you are going to get a refund nothing happens to you, you’re going to get your refund. If you owe money on it then you’re going to incur penalties for late filing, late payment and interest so you have two penalties and interest being given every day you’re late,” said Tax Manager, Jeffrey DePuy.

If you are mailing in your tax forms they have to be postmarked by your local post office by April 18.

Monday afternoon I spoke with DePuy about suggestions he has to those who haven’t filed yet.

“Well, you should file an extension if you don’t have your stuff together today or tomorrow you should at least file the extension. If you have a gut feeling you’re going to owe then pay what you can with it with the extension and therefore you’ll cut down any penalties that can be incurred for late filing,” said DePuy.

If you do file for a tax extension that deadline will be exactly six months from tax day so that will land on October 18,2023.

