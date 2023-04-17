Obituary: Davis, William (Bill) L.

William (Bill) L. Davis, 78, passed away April 15, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was born on March 2, 1945 to Mary Williams and Paul Davis in Mason, West Virginia.

He was a graduate of the class of 1963 from Carthage Troy High School in Coolville, Ohio. He worked at Kardex in Reno and retired from Walmart as a people greeter in January 2023. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, making sure to feed the deer and squirrels, and watching them from his porch.

He is survived by Cheryl McCoy; three sons, William “Bear” Davis II (Carol), James Davis (Tonya), and Matthew Davis; sister in law, Charlene McCoy; brothers in law Chuck (Christi) McCoy and Jim (Sandy) Miller; four nieces, a nephew, seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; his buddies Bullet and Ammo, the fur kids.

He is preceded in death by one infant son Charles (Charlie) Davis, his parents, a brother Dave and a sister Ann.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday April 20th at 7:00 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 prior to the service.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Davis family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting their website at www.CawleyandPeoples.com and by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.