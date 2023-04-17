Obituary: Foutty, James Howard “Jim”

James Howard “Jim” Foutty, 83, of Parkersburg died April 15, 2023 at his Residence. He was born April 6, 1940 in Follansbee, WV and was the son of the late Howard Sherman and Kathryn Virginia Shears Foutty.

Jim graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958 and was a US Army veteran, proudly serving six years with the 1092nd Engineering Battalion of WV National Guard and metaled as Expert Marksman. He spent 32 years dealing with people in Sales and Retail Management for Sears Roebuck & Co. His children often remarked that no matter how far away they went, they could never get away with inappropriate behavior. “Why Not?” because, he knew “Everyone” and “Everyone” remembered him and told the kids so.

He was proud of his family, loved them deeply and served them “First”. Protecting his family was his priority. Friends knew he cared for them too and was continually serving others as an unofficial Counselor to anyone in need of help.

Jim enjoyed golf, bowling, car racing and loved old time muscle cars; however, his favorite things were his five grandchildren, woodworking, dogs, traveling and fishing. These were his joys in life. He served 50 plus years as a member of Parkview United Methodist Church where he held many positions such as Lay Leader, Teacher, Board and Council Member and others. He cherished is relationship with God and his church family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Congdon Foutty; son, Dr. James Joseph “J.J.” Foutty and his wife Stacie; five grandchildren, Nicholas James Foutty, Jacob Dail Foutty, Adrianna Jane Foutty, Jonah Weston Foutty, Piper Grace Foutty; niece Kelly Hopkins (Charles) Metcalf of FL; and nephew, Joe Hopkins Schweickert; great niece, Megan Hopkins of FL; great nephews, Keith Hopkins of FL, Jason Stephens and his wife Sonya of Belleville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Kay Foutty; sister, Helen Joan “Whitey” Hopkins Schweickert; niece, Kathy Hopkins Stephens Cauley; nephew, Dana Hopkins.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice “crew” for the care given as each of them was special to him in their own way.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 25th at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with Reverend Erik Nielsen officiating.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 24th from 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Jim’s memory to the American Syringomyelia & Chiari Alliance Project, “ASAP”, PO Box 1586, Longview, TX 75606-1586 or https://asap.org/fundraise/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

