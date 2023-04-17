Obituary: Joy, Stephen Dale

Stephen Dale Joy, 75, of Williamstown, WV passed away suddenly on April 14th, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Bernard and Irene Joy. He was a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa/papaw.

He is survived by his wife Chris and with whom he shared 53 years; his children, Traci Johnson (Moose), Luke Joy (Laurel), and Nathan Joy; his grandchildren, Peyton Johnson (Corey), Brooke Johnson, Drew Johnson, Lakyn Joy, Kyndra Johnson and Lynken Joy.

He was a 1966 graduate of Williamstown High School and a 1970 graduate of Glenville State College. He taught 30 years at Belpre and enjoyed coaching. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed following his grandchildren in all of their sports and activities.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Rev. David Easter officiating. The family will receive guests from 12 PM until the time of service. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Williamstown Football Club in care of Wes Merrifield or to the Williamstown High School Volleyball in care of Rachelle Cole. Donations for both can be sent to Williamstown High School, 219 W. 5th St, Williamstown, WV 26187.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

