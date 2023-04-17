Obituary: Keller, Virginia Dixie

Virginia Dixie Keller, 93, of Troutman, NC, died April 14, 2023 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 1, 1930 at Chapmanville, WV, the daughter of the late Laben and Inez Newman Conley.  Virginia was a self-taught artist, loved playing guitar, singing, quilting, crocheting and cooking.  She was a very religious lady.

Virginia is survived by three daughters, Vickie Keller of Belpre, OH, Leanna Metz (Clarence) of Walker, WV and Renee Keller of Troutman, NC; sister, Victoria Dingess; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Delbert Keller; sister Karen and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with burial to follow in the Cairo IOOF Cemetery.  Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 12-2 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

