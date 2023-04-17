Obituary: Lessner, Eunice “Ann”

Eunice “Ann” Lessner of Parkersburg, WV went to be with Jesus on April 8, 2023 while residing at Ohio Valley Health Care.

Ann was born September 6. 1939 to the late John Rodney Cantwell and Clara May Stephens Cantwell. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1957 and from Ohio University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Social Work degree. She took her degree and became a tireless advocate to those in need or those whose human/civil rights were compromised. Even after she retired, she continued to do so.

Ann is survived by her three children William Robert Lessner, Barbara Lois Lessner, and Jeremy Douglas Lessner. She is also survived by her sister and best friend Barbara (Robert) Weiford of Vienna, WV and sister-in-law Rozanne Cantwell of Parkersburg. She has five grandchildren, Jesse, Rachel, Will, Sophie, and John; as well as four nieces and nephews: Andria, Mark, and Jennifer. In addition to her loving family, she had two wonderful friends, Kelly Jones and Gunner Berry.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands William Lessner and Jerry Hedrick, and her son John Keith Lessner.

There will be a memorial service on April 29, 2023 at 2pm at the Pettyville Christian Church with Pastor Chris Waldron presiding.

The family would like to thank the angels of mercy at Ohio Valley Health Care for everything they did for Ann in her final months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made out to St. Jude Hospital.

