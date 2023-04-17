Obituary: Munday, Doris E.

Doris E. Munday, 86 of Washington, WV passed away, surrounded by family, April 16, 2023 at the Rockland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jackson County, WV on December 11, 1936.

Doris was the center of her family and was known for her friendly, social, and generous nature. She loved talking with others around the kitchen table. She enjoyed trying new recipes or putting her own spin on dishes she found on the internet or from friends. Usually her recipe improvements involved more sugar. Cooking was a way to care for her family and close friends and display her creative side. She loved the Christmas season, and decorating for the holidays was a special talent. She was always buying thoughtful Christmas presents for her loved ones throughout the year. She was a music lover and enjoyed playing the piano in her good living room. She was a talented artist who painted hundreds of intricate, beautiful oil paintings. She was an art teacher who taught students throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Doris was the daughter of the late Curtis Eugene and Faye Artice Conger Vannoy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Delmar Eugene Munday in 2021.She is survived by her children, Debbie Munday Kotalic (George) of Delray Beach, FL, Bill Munday (Dianne) of Parkersburg, Becky Munday Pierce (John) of Columbia, SC, and David Munday (Nicole) of Stafford, VA, and her grandchildren, Eric, Mark, Nicholas, Arlie, and Aliza. Additionally, her caregivers were her extended family and lovingly referred to as the DGees (Doris’ Guys and Girls), Stephanie Swartzmiller, Ginny Harris, Katie Walters, Kim Wilson, Gracie Lowers, Leo Walters, and Joey Swartzmiller. She was also very thankful to have the care and support for many decades of her “Main Man,” Dr. Bairava Kuppuswamy.

She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School with the class of 1954 and had taught classes in art at Parkersburg Community College. She had also attended the Lubeck Church of Christ for many years.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Jeff Dorton officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8pm and Wednesday from 10:00am until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

