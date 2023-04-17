Obituary: Owens, Daisy I.

Daisy I. Owens, 96 of Coolville, Ohio died at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, Ohio on April 15, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on November 26, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Oley Everett and Elsie Mae Derenberger Hughes. She had been a member of the Father’s House Church of God in Little Hocking, Ohio. Her ministry that she always enjoyed was going to nursing homes and visiting those that were shut in.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelia I. McGee of Belpre, Ohio, 3 sons, Paul W. (Janice) Owens of Coolville, Ohio, Reverend Howard E. (Regenia) Owens of Sumter, SC, Benjamin O. (Carol) Owens of Coolville, Ohio, 9 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard Wayne Owens and a son-in-law, Gary McGee.

Services will be on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Joshua French officiating. Burial will be in the Torch Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

