Obituary: Phillips, Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Phillips, 57, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday April 16, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 1, 1966 in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Bobby Phillips and Jacquline Burgraph Phillips.

Robert was employed at DHL Supply Chain for over 30 years. He loved fishing, the Cincinnati Bengals and was a volunteer at the Lions Club.

Robert is survived by three children, Paige Lee Phillips (Lucas) of Parkersburg, WV, Aaron Phillips (Taylor) of Burlington, KY, Dylan Phillips of Parkersburg, WV; Melissa Phillips, the mother of his children; five sisters, Mary Curran of KY, Betty Sturgeon of KY, Jennifer Guisinger of Florida, Judith Crabtree of KY, and Jacquline Ledford of KY; a brother, Ronald Phillips of KY and six grandchildren, Gavin Lee, Landon Carter, Peyton Lee, Hayden Lee, Aleana Bowman and Averi Phillips.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Phillips and two sisters, Debbie Johnson and Bobby Sue Larkin.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the family.

